Pusha T wants to write a children’s book – but no one will publish it

Pusha T has said that no-one will publish a children’s book he has been trying to write for years.

The rapper, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, suggested that some of the references to illegal drugs in his songs may be behind the rejection.

He made the revelation on Twitter after a fan messaged him about the track “Keys Open Doors”, released by his hip-hop duo Clipse.

While the titular “keys” actually allude to cocaine, San Fransisco radio DJ Matt Kolsky told the artist that his two-year-old child had been innocently enjoying the track as a “non-double-entendre educational song”.

“Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years,” Pusha T wrote in response. “They won’t publish me…”

Someone else then sent him a message suggesting “it’s because you’ve used too many regular items as drug references”.

“A simple metaphor can be the death of you,” he tweeted back, alongside a “disappointed face” emoji.

Pusha T is known for his repeat collaborations with Kanye West.

West served as a producer on Pusha T’s acclaimed 2018 album Daytona.

Last year it was announced that the pair would be collaborating again on Pusha T’s next album, which currently has no known title or release date.