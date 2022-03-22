The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Rapper Pusha T slams McDonald’s in ‘the first-ever fish sandwich diss track ever’
The rapper has a long-standing feud with McDonald’s over rights to ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ jingle
Pusha T has released a new track in which he disses McDonald’s fish sandwiches.
The rapper – real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton – has teamed up with fast-food chain Arby’s to take out his long-held frustration with McDonald’s in a new recording.
The track features in a video called “Arby’s x Pusha T | Spicy Fish Diss Track” to promote Arby’s own fish sandwich and features lyrics such as “Filet-O-Fish is s*** and you should be disgusted.”
He adds: “How dare you sell a square fish, asking us to trust it/ A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?”
Thornton’s beef with McDonald’s dates back to the early 2000s, when he worked on their “I’m Lovin’ It” ad campaign and rapped in a commercial for the chain.
He has long argued that he wasn’t fairly compensated for his contribution and has also stated that he should have received a writing credit.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Thornton asserted that he is “solely responsible for the ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ swag”.
He said: “I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership.”
His claims have since been disputed by others, including McDonald’s chief marketing officer Larry Light, who instead has attributed the original lyrics to Tom Batoy and Franco Tortora, a German duo.
Thornton added that he “should go down in history” for making “the first-ever fish sandwich diss ever”.
