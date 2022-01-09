Several members of the Pussycat Dolls have claimed that they found out about the cancellation of the band’s tour from an Instagram post by lead singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Scherzinger, 43, had posted on her Story to say she was “incredibly saddened” to announce that the Pussycat Dolls tour – which had been delayed because of the pandemic – had been pulled for Covid safety reasons.

Her bandmates Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar have since claimed they did not know the tour was cancelled.

Bachar, 47, and Sutta, 39, shared a joint statement on their Instagram accounts on Friday 7 January, writing: “We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is cancelled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that.

“Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.

“To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We wanted it as much as you because we appreciate you all so much and it hurts our hearts you had to wait so long for an answer, but unfortunately it’s out of our control.”

Pussycat Dolls performing in 2020 (Richard Milnes/Shutterstock)

They added: “We all had big dreams for this brand to expand especially creating the music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment.

“Thank you to all the fans that supported us unconditionally and love us to no end. We will always honour the essence of what the true definition of being a Pussycat Doll is. This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story. We created a sisterhood that will live on.”

The other bandmembers, Kimberly Wyatt, 39, and Melody Thornton, 37, are yet to comment publicly on the situation.