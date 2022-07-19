Queen have made chart history by becoming the first ever act to surpass seven million album sales.

Their 1981 Greatest Hits record has become the best selling album of all time in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

The compilation album features classic hits such as “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, and the group’s top-selling behemoth “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

The record has now exceeded the seven million milestone through a combination of physical sales, downloads and streams.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Queen’s guitarist Brian May said: “We’re here to bring you the joyous news that Queen’s Greatest Hits album has sold seven million copies, which nobody has ever done before.

“No album has done this before in history. Thank you, we appreciate it,” he continued.

Queen’s Roger Taylor also weighed in: “The British public and their infinitely great taste have made this the biggest-selling album in history.

“Thank you very much; we’re humbled and honoured. We salute you!”

The record also recently celebrated its 1000th week on the Official Albums Chart, with Queen becoming the first British act ever to achieve this landmark milestone.