Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cher fans are reacting to the singer’s confusing blunder about the Queen, who has died, aged 96.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 (September). The news prompted widespread tributes from her family, world leaders and stars of film, TV and music.

Celebrities including Daniel Craig and Elton John sent touching messages in the wake of the news, as did Cher – however, the “Believe” singer’s fans couldn’t help but notice her post included something of an error.

Cher, recalling the time she met the Queen in 1988, and again in 2001, wrote on Twitter: ‘I Was In Long Line of Ppl Waiting 2 Meet Her, Yet When She Got 2 Me, She Asked Me Pertinent Questions, & Seemed Genuinely Interested In Talking 2 Me.”

The singer, who said she was “proud” and that “she had a great sense of humour”, then seemed to call the Queen a cow, writing: “She was a...”, before adding a cow emoji.

After initial confusion surrounding the post subsided, it was noted by her fans that Cher probably meat the emoji to be a goat, with “GOAT” being an acronym for “Greatest of All Time”.

It would have also been apt to say that the Queen liked cows; a commonly shared video shows the Queen, at her jubilee celebration in 2012, spotting the farmyard animals, and exclaiming: “Cows!”

Cher pays tribute to the Queen – but makes a blunder while doing so (Twitter)

“The Queen was a bull?” one confused fan asked, with another stating: “I think she was going for GOAT…”

Many, though, praised Cher for her touching memory about the Queen. The monarch has been succeeded by Charles, who is now officially named King Charles III.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II