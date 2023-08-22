Queen fans left fuming as ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ left off Greatest Hits release

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen fans have been left outraged after it was revealed that Yoto had omitted one of the rock band’s classic songs from its greatest hits compilation.

The London-based children-friendly audio platform first announced on 11 August that it was partnering with Universal Music Group to kick off August with its launch of the UK’s best-selling album of all time – Queen’s Greatest Hits: Volume 1.

However, since the album was released on the platform, fans have discovered that the popular 1978 hit LP, “Fat Bottomed Girls”, was missing.

Yoto explained in a statement that “the average age of our listeners is five years old, and after consultation, we felt [‘Fat Bottomed Girls’] wasn’t appropriate for our young audience”.

One of the song’s verses includes suggestive lyrics: “I was just a skinny lad / Never knew no good from bad / But I knew life before I left my nursery / Left alone with big fat Fanny / She was such a naughty nanny / Heap big woman, you made a bad boy out of me.”

A representative for Queen, meanwhile, confirmed to The Independent that the band had agreed to the song’s omission prior to its release.

The Independent has contacted Yoto and representatives of Queen for further comment.

Along with the final 16-track album, which included the band’s other top hits, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Another One Bites The Dust” and “Somebody To Love”, Yoto shared a disclaimer with parents.

Freddie Mercury (Getty Images)

“Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs,” it read.

“These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children.”

Since word spread that the original hit from the rock band, fronted by the late Freddie Mercury, had been considered inappropriate by Yoto for younger audiences, several users took to Twitter/X to rage against the “pathetic” decision.

“[Mercury’s] praising fat bottom girls,” one argued. “Anyone that supports [otherwise] should be ashamed of themselves.”

“I love Queen and have been listening to them since early teens. What’s wrong with fat bottom girls? I always thought that was a song about bigger girls rockin the world and men attracted to bigger butts. At least it’s not a body shaming song,” a second tweeted.

Others hit out against those attacking the platform, with one saying: “This isn’t cancel culture. It’s simply removing adult-oriented songs from being heard by children.”

Another agreed that “Fat Bottomed Girls” does “not belong on a media player for little kids”.