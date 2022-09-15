Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal fans are remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s musical taste following her death at 96.

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world after Her Majesty passed away in Balmoral on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth andmusician Gary Barlow on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012 (Getty Images)

The days after her death have seen well-wishers look at some of the things in life that brought her great joy - and music was among them.

The Queen was a big musical theatre fan and, perhaps surprisingly, she even enjoyed some Gary Barlow.

In 2016, the Queen’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson said that the monarch was “a fantastic dancer” with “great rhythm”.

The Queen with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Gary Barlow backstage at the Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012 (Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC Radio documentary Our Queen: 90 Musical Years, she explained: “The Queen loves the theatre and musicals like Showboat, Oklahoma! and Annie Get Your Gun.

“These were the tunes that remained in one’s head and were very danceable to.”

Others told the documentary that her taste was “mainstream”, with “no airs and graces”.

Fred Astaire was among the Queen’s favourite musicians (Getty Images)

Below we look at ten of the Queen’s favourite songs. Among them is “Sing”, which was co-written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and performed by Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives.

There are also two hymns on the list: “The Lord is My Shepherd” and “Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven”.

The Queen’s favourite songs:

1.“Oklahoma!” by Howard Keel

2.“Anything You Can Do” from Annie Get Your Gun by Dolores Gray and Bill Johnson

3.“Sing” by Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives

4.“Cheek to Cheek” by Fred Astaire

5.“The White Cliffs Of Dover” by Vera Lynn

6.“Leaning on a Lamp-post” by George Formby

7.“Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven” (hymn)

8.“The Lord is My Shepherd” (hymn)

9.“Lester Lanin Medley”

10.“Regimental March Milanollo”