Quincy Jones death: Music titan who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra dies, aged 91
Producer was known for producing Michael Jackson’s albums ‘Off the Wall’, ‘Thriller’ and ‘Bad’ during the Eighties, helping him become the biggest pop star of all time
Quincy Jones, the musician and record producer considered one of the music industry’s biggest titans, has died aged 91.
His publicist, Arnold Robinson, said that he died on Sunday night (3 November) at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.
“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’s passing,” the family’s statement said. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.
Jones, who won a total of 28 Grammy Awards, has a career spanning seven decades, working with musicians including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Celine Dion.
After being inspired by Ray Charles, whom he met when he was 14, Jones became an arranger and conductor in the 1950s, and composed several film scores throughout his life.
