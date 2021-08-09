R Kelly wants STD charges dropped from criminal case

R Kelly wants a court to throw out charges claiming he knowingly exposed two people to a sexually transmitted disease.

Kelly is facing a wide array of sex trafficking charges in New York and will also be tried in both Illinois and Minnesota for a series of unrelated abuse crimes. Kelly also stands accused of having sexual contact with an underage boy in 2006.

His trial begins today (9 August).

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kelly and his legal team are attempting to throw out STD charges thrown out by claiming that herpes is not a recognised sexually transmitted disease. He also denies the charges.

Using the World Health Organisation and New York State Department of Health as a guide, Kelly and his lawyers are arguing that herpes is in fact a virus and not a bacterial venereal disease, so believes the charges should be dropped.

(Getty Images)

Opening statements will begin on 18 August after Kelly fired his original legal team.

The Independent has contacted Kelly’s lawyers for comment.