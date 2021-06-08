R Kelly’s lawyers request to withdraw from counsel just weeks before trial

Just eight weeks ahead of R Kelly’s sexual abuse trial, two of his attorneys have requested to withdraw from the disgraced star’s counsel.

Mike Leonardo and Steven Greenberg confirmed to Fox News that they have asked a New York judge to allow them to step aside in the case.

In a letter obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times written by Greenberg to Judge Ann Donnelly, the Chicago-based attorney said that he and Leonardo would prefer to serve "as effective stand-by counsel”.

“While we recognise that this request comes close to trial – and we are ready to proceed to trial as scheduled in August – our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr Kelly under the current circumstances,” he said.

He told the Sun-Times: “Ultimately, as trial lawyers and in the interests of the client, we weren’t comfortable professionally with allowing lawyers who have never tried federal criminal cases to have significant trial responsibilities.”

Leonard added: “As trial lawyers and in the interests of the client, we were only comfortable professionally with giving significant trial responsibilities to those who have substantial federal criminal jury trial experience. We wish Mr Kelly nothing but the greatest success.”

The exact reasons for the lawyers’ withdrawal request are not clear at this stage, but Greenberg has previously spoken out about his issues with the trial on Twitter.

“They are trying so hard to get #Rkelly that they are using a 60 year old law that has never been used before, against anyone,” he posted last week.

Kelly’s remaining attorneys claimed to Fox News that R Kelly had “terminated both lawyers prior to filing their motion”, which Greenberg and Leonard denied.

The R&B singer is facing charges for multiple offences, including sex trafficking, child pornography and racketeering, in New York, Minnesota and Illinois. He denies all charges and has pleaded not guilty.

After several Covid-related delays, R Kelly’s trial is scheduled to take place on 9 August.