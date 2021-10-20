R Kelly was placed on suicide watch after sex crimes conviction

R Kelly was placed on suicide watch after being found guilty of nine different sex crimes last month.

According to the singer’s attorney, Steve Greenburg, Kelly was placed on suicide watch three weeks ago but is no longer thought to be at risk.

Greenburg made the claims at a court hearing in Chicago, the first to occur since Kelly was found guilty of a racketeering conspiracy that claims he used his music career to further criminal acts. He was also found guilty of sex trafficking.

Greenburg did not confirm or deny that Kelly had actually expressed a desire to harm himself.

In the New York trial, the jury found him guilty of 12 individual illegal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls as well as a 1994 scheme to bribe an Illinois public official to get a fake ID for 15-year-old singer Aaliyah so the two could get illegally married.

He will be sentenced 4 May 2022 and faces between 10 years and life in prison.

Kelly awaits a further trial in Chicago, where he is accused of 13 further sex crimes including producing child pornography.

He’s also charged with conspiring to intimidate victims and conceal evidence. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial in Chicago was initially meant to commence in April this year but has been delayed until August 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic and Kelly’s separate trial in New York.

R Kelly en una audiencia judicial el 26 de junio de 2019 en Chicago, Illinois (E Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)

Kelly is also awaiting trial in both Wisconsin and Minnesota on other sexual misconduct charges.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.