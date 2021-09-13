Witness testifies that R Kelly performed sex acts on underage Aaliyah

An R Kelly backing dancer has claimed that she witnessed the singer and Aaliyah in a “sexual situation”.

During Kelly’s trial on sexual abuse charges, the unnamed woman testified that Aaliyah would have been 14 or 15 at the time.

The woman, who was introduced to the court as “Angela”, says she walked in on Kelly and Aaliyah on the former’s tour bus engaging a sex act.

“Angela” is the tenth accuser at the trial which is taking place in New York and says she and another woman were playing a prank when they discovered Kelly.

She said: “Slightly opened the door and saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation.”

“Angela” continued that she saw Kelly’s head between the underage singer’s legs. She said that she immediately closed the door behind them and never addressed it with the singer.

“Angela” added that she first met Kelly around 1991, when she was between 14 and 15 years old. The singer began to have sex with her while she was underage and a student in high school, she told the court.

She recalled that Kelly often pressured her and several others who worked with him to have sex.

“Angela” also testified that Kelly demanded sex from her after she broke one of the singer’s instructions by leaving the hotel for food.

“Robert told all of us we would have to put out. It was dues time,” she told the court, explaining to jurors that the singer often presented having sex with him as a form of paying their dues.

The testimony came on the 15th day of the trial. So far, five accusers have testified that Kelly had sex with them when they were underage. Kelly has denied all the allegations against him.

R Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building on 26 June 2019 in Chicago, Illinois (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kelly illegally married Aaliyah in 1994 and “Angela” is the first person to testify that she saw the two in a sexual situation.