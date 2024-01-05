Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indie rock band The Last Dinner has been named BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024.

The five-piece “Nothing Matters” group, consisting of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, was chosen by a panel of more than 140 industry experts and artists including Olivia Rodrigo, British singer-songwriter Declan McKenna and electronic duo Chase & Status.

Their win follows in the footsteps of many big-name pop stars, including Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Adele and PinkPantheress.

Originally formed at university, the London-based group rose to prominence with their catchy alt-pop debut single, “Nothing Matters”, which was released in April.

They also performed at a number of festivals last year, including Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park, before embarking on their first headline tour of the UK and US.

Their high-energy live performances and commitment to Renaissance-style costumes garnered them further attention. Last month, they were named winners of the 2024 Brit Awards Rising Star prize, whose past recipients include Adele, Florence + the Machine and Jessie J.

The Last Dinner Party are expected to continue their success into the new year with the release of their highly-anticipated debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, in February.

The Last Dinner Party in ‘Nothing Matters’ music video (The Last Dinner Party )

Speaking about their latest win, The Last Dinner Party said: “We are overjoyed to have won BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of Award for 2024.

“We predict amazing things happening in music this year and it is truly an honour to even be a part of it,” they continued. “BBC Radio has championed us and so many other young artists from the start of their careers, we still can’t believe it every time we hear one of our songs being played.”

They added: “Every artist who has been nominated or won over the years is such a powerhouse, it humbles us to join their ranks.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Thank you to guitar music for never dying. Bands are back, baby.”

The Last Dinner Party faced stiff competition from a handful of up-and-coming acts including London-born singer Olivia Dean, whose debut album, Messy, was nominated for the Mercury Prize last year. She took second place.

South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou came third, while South African singer Tyla took fourth and singer Elmiene, who was raised in Oxford, finished fifth.

Jack Saunders, who hosts Radio 1’s Future Artists and the Official Chart shows, added: “It is a really strong year for the Sound Of list, which should make this win for The Last Dinner Party even sweeter.

“There isn’t a band connecting with their audience like this band right now: great songs, image and drive. They have the perfect concoction for success.”

The radio station’s Sound of Poll began in 2003, and last year’s winner was R&B girl group Flo.

Additional reporting by the Press Association