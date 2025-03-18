Radiohead appear to confirm first tour in years after ticket donation sparks rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rumors of the first Radiohead tour in seven years are heating up after it was revealed several tickets to a “Radiohead concert of your choice” were recently donated to a charity auction by the band’s management.

The acclaimed British rock band last toured in 2018, and last released new music with their ninth album A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016.

Resident Advisor reports that four Radiohead tickets to an upcoming tour were donated to a Los Angeles fire relief auction run by Palisades High School, apparently by the band’s management. The auction listing noted that the highest bidder can select their preferred city and date “based on the band's tour schedule.”

The publication went on to claim that a source close to the group has confirmed the band have placed holds at venues in a number of European cities for a run of residency gigs this autumn.

Earlier this week, Pitchfork reported that the band’s five members — singer Thom Yorke, guitarist Jonny Greenwood, bassist Colin Greenwood, guitarist Ed O'Brien and drummer Philip Selway — have recently formed a new business as a limited liability partnership, RHEUK25 LLP.

Similar business partnerships have been formed by the band in the past, as they operate outside of the record label system. In 2016, they formed Dawn Chorus LLP shortly before announcing the release of A Moon Shaped Pool.

In the time since the band last toured, many of the members have been busy with solo projects. In October last year, Yorke walked offstage after being heckled by a pro-Palestine protester during a solo show in Melbourne.

Footage filmed by a member of the audience showed a man in the crowd yelling at Yorke about the “Israeli genocide of Gaza” and the death toll, half of whom he said, “were children”.

Yorke could be seen standing and listening before he told the heckler to “hop up on stage” to make his remarks.

Yorke and his Radiohead bandmates have come under scrutiny in the past over their decision to continue performing in Israel.

Last September, Colin Greenwood revealed that Radiohead had recently reunited in the studio to rehearse some of their old songs.

During an appearance at the Hay Festival Querétaro in Mexico via video call, the bassist said: “We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs. And it was really fun, had a really good time.”