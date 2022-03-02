Randy Newman has postponed a number of dates on his forthcoming European touring after breaking his neck.

The musician and satirist made the announcement on Wednesday (2 February) on his website, reassuring fans that rescheduled dates would be confirmed “as soon as possible”.

Commenting on his injury, Newman wrote: “Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written [Newman’s 1977 hit song] ‘Short People’?

“Turns out, my neck was broken,” he continued. “They operated on me successfully, I think. For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early sixties. But the doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour.”

Newman, who is also known for his award-winning work as a film composer, added that he had been “really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform”.

“I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come,” he concluded. “I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”