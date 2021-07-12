Rapper Juvenile has converted his 1999 hit song “Back That Thang Up” into a pro-vaccine reboot anthem, “Vax That Thang Up.”

The new song is a part of a promotional partnership for BLK, a new dating app created for Black men and women.

The 46-year-old rapper took to Instagram to reveal the anthem. He wrote: “TO EACH HIS OWN! Do what’s best for YOU and YOUR LIFE no matter what’s being said or done!”

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” Juvenile said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.

Adding: “We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

The lyrics of the song are: “Girl you look good once you vax that thang up. You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/ Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/ Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

The track features artists Mannie Fresh of Cash Money Records, and Mia X of No Limit Records.

It is also the first track where Cash Money and No Limit have officially collaborated on a project.