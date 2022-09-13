Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rapper PnB Rock has been fatally shot during a robbery at a Los Angeles area branch of Roscoe’s Chicken ’N Waffles.

Los Angeles police Captain Kelly Muniz said on Monday (12 September) afternoon that a shooting had occurred at 1:15pm local time at the well-known restaurant on Main Street and Manchester Ave in Inglewood.

While Muniz wouldn’t identify the victim, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper – real name Rakim Allen – was placed at the eatery with his girlfriend, who posted a since-deleted Instagram photo with the location tag.

According to the Los Angeles Times, law enforcement sources have identified the victim as the rapper.

More reporting to come