Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed at Los Angeles restaurant Roscoe’s Chicken ’N Waffles
Los Angeles police Captain said the suspect demanded the victim hand over items while holding a firearm
Rapper PnB Rock has been fatally shot during a robbery at a Los Angeles area branch of Roscoe’s Chicken ’N Waffles.
Los Angeles police Captain Kelly Muniz said on Monday (12 September) afternoon that a shooting had occurred at 1:15pm local time at the well-known restaurant on Main Street and Manchester Ave in Inglewood.
While Muniz wouldn’t identify the victim, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper – real name Rakim Allen – was placed at the eatery with his girlfriend, who posted a since-deleted Instagram photo with the location tag.
According to the Los Angeles Times, law enforcement sources have identified the victim as the rapper.
