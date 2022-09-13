Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Rapper PnB Rock shot and killed at Los Angeles restaurant Roscoe’s Chicken ’N Waffles

Los Angeles police Captain said the suspect demanded the victim hand over items while holding a firearm

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 13 September 2022 02:01
Comments
<p>Rapper PnB Rock</p>

Rapper PnB Rock

(Bianca Ortega)

Rapper PnB Rock has been fatally shot during a robbery at a Los Angeles area branch of Roscoe’s Chicken ’N Waffles.

Los Angeles police Captain Kelly Muniz said on Monday (12 September) afternoon that a shooting had occurred at 1:15pm local time at the well-known restaurant on Main Street and Manchester Ave in Inglewood.

While Muniz wouldn’t identify the victim, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper – real name Rakim Allen – was placed at the eatery with his girlfriend, who posted a since-deleted Instagram photo with the location tag.

According to the Los Angeles Times, law enforcement sources have identified the victim as the rapper.

More reporting to come

Recommended

