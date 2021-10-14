Young Thug and Gunna are facing severe backlash for destroying a luxury car to promote Thug’s new album Punk.

In a video posted by Gunna, both rappers are seen destroying a Rolls-Royce during Thug’s album listening event in West Hollywood on Tuesday (12 October) night.

Thug is seen using a baseball bat to smash the side panels and windows of a vehicle which costs upwards of £218,000, while Gunna stands on the bonnet of the vehicle trying to break the windshield. The car was covered with the word Punk.

According to Revolt, Metro Boomin and other members of Thug’s YSL clan were also seen smashing the car.

Fans were left unimpressed by Young Thug and Gunna’s stunt, with one commenting: “This pisses me off. So many Black and brown kids going to bed hungry day in and day out, and Black people out here destroying a car that cost thousands of dollars? Just because they can.”

Another person added: “Should have auctioned a pink Rolls Royce and donated the money to charity even if it was just the profits. I’m a wasteful extravagant person but that’s a bit much.”

“Should have just auctioned off the car for charity woulda got more publicity for the album,” wrote one fan.

The Independent has contacted Gunna and Young Thug’s representatives for comments.