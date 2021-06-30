Raye has claimed that she is being prevented from releasing her debut album by her label, seven years after signing her record deal.

The singer, who has more than 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify, is known for collaborating with artists such as Rudimental and David Guetta. She released her new single “Call On Me” earlier this month.

However, in a lengthy series of tweets shared on Tuesday (29 June) afternoon, the singer said that she had spent the last week feeling “so alone” and has been waking up crying. She also shared a photo of herself crying while wearing a mask.

“Imagine this pain,” she began. “I have been signed to a major label since 2014... and I have had albums on albums of music sat in folders collecting dust, songs I am now giving away to A-list artists because I am still awaiting confirmation that I am good enough to release an album.”

Raye continued: “I know this is the kind of thing I’m suppose [sic] to keep behind closed doors, but I have worked and waited and hustled and given EVERYthing I have and if I am going to suffer I am NOT going to do it in silence anymore.”

She claimed that she has been on a four-album record deal since 2014, but has not “been allowed to put out one album” and has been “waiting seven years” to release her debut.

“ALL I CARE ABOUT is the music. I’m sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.

“I’ve done everything they asked me, I switched genres, I worked 7 days a week, ask anyone in the music game, they know. I’m done being a polite pop star. I want to make my album now, please that is all I want.”

The Independent has contacted Raye’s representatives and record label for comment.