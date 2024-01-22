Razzies 2024: Chris Evans, Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez up for worst actor
‘Expend4bles’ leads the way with seven nominations
Nominations have been announced for the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, which aim to honour the year’s biggest cinematic failures.
Action sequel Expend4bles leads the way with a total of seven nominations, while The Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey both have five.
In the acting categories, Russell Crowe is nominated for Worst Actor for his performance in The Pope’s Exorcist, alongside Vin Diesel (Fast X), Chris Evans (Ghosted), Jason Statham (Meg 2: The Trench) and Jon Voight (Mercy).
The Worst Actress award will go to either Ana de Armas (Ghosted), Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde), Salma Hayek (Magic Mike’s Last Dance), Jennifer Lopez (The Mother) or Dame Helen Mirren (Shazam! Fury of the Gods).
The awards show, now in its 44th year, was founded in 1981. Nominations are determined by a select committee before ballots are issued to the membership. Anyone can become a voting member of the Razzies by paying an annual fee of $40 or a lifetime membership of $500.
This year’s winners will be announced at a ceremony on 9 March 2024, the night before the Oscars.
The full list of this year’s Golden Raspberry nominations is below.
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe - The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel - Fast X
Chris Evans - Ghosted
Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight - Mercy
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas - Ghosted
Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek - Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez - The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall - About My Father
Megan Fox - Expend4bles
Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant
Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) - The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables
Worst Screen Couple
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” - Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) - Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh - Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
