Social media users are reacting in horror to reports that positive Covid-19 tests were found outside Reading Festival.

The music festival, which was headlined by Stormzy and Liam Gallagher, was attended by an estimated 90,000 people over the weekend (27 to 29 August).

In order to gain access to the event, attendees were required to be double vaccinated, or provide proof of a recent negative lateral flow test or a positive PCR test in the last 180 days.

However, pictures and videos began circulating on TikTok and Snapchat during the festival showing positive lateral flow tests, which were allegedly found within the campsite grounds.

BerkshireLive later discovered a number of tests strewn on the grounds outside the festival, although it is unknown if these tests were taken by attendees or members of the public.

The reports prompted shocked responses on social media, with Twitter users sharing their disgust at the news.

“If you have a positive PCR and know you have COVID, then fake an LFT and go to a music festival or any other exposure to people, you need to take a long think about things,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The amount of #covid positive test kits found left behind @OfficialRandL is disgusting,” wrote the Fair Ticketing Alliance.

“Firstly why was this not sorted at the entrance and secondly where has the respect gone for those around you these days. Thought all the kids were down with #bekind and think of thy neighbour?”

One attendee confirmed the reports, commenting: “I highly recommend anyone who was at reading festival does a pcr test in a few days, bc i saw 3 positive lateral flow tests on the floor on Saturday alone.”

“Omg people that know they have covid have gone to the reading festival and also someone found a positive covid test there,” another wrote.

The Independent has contacted Reading Festival for comment.