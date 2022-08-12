Reading Festival announces headline replacement after Rage Against the Machine cancellation
The 1975 have been confirmed as the band’s replacement
Reading and Leeds Festival have announced their headline replacement after Rage Against the Machine cancelled their forthcoming performance.
On Thursday (11 August), the American band pulled out of all dates across their European tour, following medical guidance.
The 1975, who haven’t performed in the UK since 2020, have now been announced to replace the band.
The news comes in spite of the fact that the band’s frontman Matty Healy pledged in 2020 to only play gender balanced festivals.
In a statement online, Rage Against the Machine explained that their 52-year-old frontman Zack de la Rocha had received advice to cancel the tour. They did not provide specific health details.
“It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation,” the band wrote.
"Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation,” the band continued before adding that the strain of touring was “too much of a risk for a complete recovery”.
“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited for years to see us and we hope to Rage again soon.”
Fans have been advised to contact their point of purchase for refunds on tickets.
