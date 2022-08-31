Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

While this year’s festival-goers are still recovering from the hangovers and loss of sleep Reading and Leeds 2022 brought with it this month, festival bosses have already set the cogs in motion for next year’s events.

Tickets for both Reading and Leeds festivals went on sale today, Wednesday 31 August, at 12pm.

Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975 and Halsey topped the bill at this year’s events, but despite the big names on stage, it was the campsite antics that caught attention across social media.

Tent-burning, objects being thrown and other incidents of disorder were filmed and posted to TikTok as early as the festivals’ first night, culminating on the final day when 50 people were ejected from Reading festival by Thames Valley Police – moral of the story? If you’re camping at the 2023 festivals, be considerate to those around you.

Have any 2023 Reading and Leeds festival acts been announced?

Reading and Leeds boss Melvin Benn confirmed to NME earlier this week that some main stage headliners have already been booked for 2023’s festivals. He told the magazine, “We’ve booked three and a half headline acts – three are booked and one is pretty close to finishing. In theory, we’ve nearly got four done but we’re not quite done with the fourth.” Benn also revealed that “two of those four” have headlined the festivals before.

He went on to announced that “the line-up should be revealed before Christmas.”

When are Reading and Leeds festivals 2023 taking place?

The annual mud-filled weekends that are Reading and Leeds festivals will begin on Friday 25 August 2023 and will finish on Sunday 27 August 2023.

How to get tickets to Reading festival 2023

Tickets for Reading festival 2023 went on sale on 31 August at 12pm and are available on Ticketmaster.

You can also buy early bird tickets if you wish to get into the festival site a day early to secure a prime camping spot. These tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.

How to get tickets to Leeds festival 2023

Tickets for Leeds festival 2023 went on sale on 31 August at 12pm and are available on Ticketmaster.

As with Reading, you can buy early bird tickets via Ticketmaster if you wish to get into the festival a day before other campers.

Handy ticket information

If you’re planning to attend either festival, there is some fine print you may want to read before purchasing any tickets.

If you’re the friend who plans everything for the group, it’s handy to know that there is a limit to the number of tickets you can buy. There is a maximum of four tickets per person and per household. Tickets in excess of four will be cancelled.

Something to remember is that all under-16s must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder aged 18 or over, who must remain on site throughout the weekend as the under-16-year-old’s guardian. If you are under 16 and unaccompanied when attempting to enter the site, you will not be allowed to enter – so bring an adult who can handle the late nights if you’re set on seeing the acts early each morning.

If you want to arrive before 8am on the first day of the festival, you must purchase a weekend ticket plus early entry pass. If you want to arrive after 8am, you are OK to purchase a normal weekend ticket.

Weekend tickets are valid for campsite entry from 6pm on Wednesday 23 August 2023.