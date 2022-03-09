Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist was ‘deep into the occult’ when he left the band

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has admitted that he was “deep into the occult” when he left the band in 2009.

Frusciante, who is in his third tenure with the band, revealed that the pressures of touring turned him towards the occult.

Talking to Classic Rock, Frusciante said: “I became quite off-balance mentally those last couple of years we toured. As the tour went on, I got deep into the occult, which became a way of escaping the mindset of tour life.”

The guitarist added: “The occult tends to magnify whatever you are, and I was an imbalanced mess.”

Frusciante returned to the band in 2019, replacing his former understudy Josh Klinghoffer who played with the Chili Peppers on two albums.

Frusciante originally joined the band in 1988 aged 18 but left in 1992 after struggling with fame and drug addiction. He later returned in 1998 to record the best selling Californication album.

2022 has seen the Red Hot Chili Peppers release their first music in six years and their first with Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium album.

The first song from their new album was released on 4 February and was positively received by fans and critics.

John Frusciante (second from right) stands alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates Flea, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis at the 2007 Brit Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Unlimited Love, the 12th album from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is scheduled for release on 1 April.