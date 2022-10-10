Jump to content

Singer Rex Orange County charged with six counts of sexual assault in London

British singer has denied all allegations

Inga Parkel
Monday 10 October 2022 21:57
<p>Rex Orange County in artwork for his new album</p>

Rex Orange County in artwork for his new album

(Alexandra Waespi)

Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexual assault after a woman alleged that he assaulted her on six separate occasions.

The British singer, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, denied the allegations during an appearance at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday (10 October).

He was released on unconditional bail with a provisional trial date set for 3 January 2023.

On 1 June, O’Connor allegedly assaulted the woman twice in the West End, followed by an additional four times the next day, including once in a taxi and three times at his Notting Hill home.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a representative for the singer told The Independent.

Recommended

“He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

The 24-year-old “Loving Is Easy” singer gained prominence in 2017 with his hit “Best Friend”. He later went on to feature on two Tyler, the Creator songs on his 2017 album Flower Boy.

O’Connor’s latest record, Who Cares, released in March, marks his third studio album.

