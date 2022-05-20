Paul McCartney, U2 and Andrew Lloyd Webber are at the top of the Sunday Times Rich List for musicians from UK and Ireland.

Beatles star McCartney’s wealth is listed as £865m, with the publication reporting that he has gained £45m since 2021.

Bono’s Dublin band’s wealth is listed as £625m, and composer and theatre owner Lloyd Webber’s is stated as £495m. The latter’s fortune actually decreased by £30m in the past year due to the pandemic’s impact on the theatre industry.

The Police star and solo artist Sting, who appears fifth on the list, has enjoyed the biggest increase in wealth since last year.

A £100m boost sees his wealth totalling at £320m, which can in part be put down to his residency in Las Vegas, which has been running since November last year. He also sold his music catalogue, including albums he recorded with The Police, to Universal in February 2022.

Former One Direction singer-turned solo artist Harry Styles is the richest young musician (30 and under), with a fortune worth £100m.

Following him are singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and girl band Little Mix, who both have fortunes worth £60m.

See the full lists below.

(The Sunday Times)

(The Sunday Times)

Robert Watts, the compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Selling their music rights has proved extremely lucrative for many of the older acts on the Music Rich List – especially those who had quiet pandemics.

“We expect the post-Covid return to touring will see many of these singers and bands earn well this year and next.”

He added: “It seems old musicians never retire, they just get richer. Another golden year for Ed Sheeran leads us to believe he may in time pip Paul McCartney to become the first British billionaire musician.”