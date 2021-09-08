Rick Ross says Kanye West has ‘mastered the art of manipulating media’

Rick Ross has claimed that Kanye West “has mastered the art of manipulating media” and “making amazing music” in a new interview.

The 45-year-old rapper appeared on the Today Show to talk about his new book, The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide To Building Your Empire, when he shared a few words about West.

“Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media and making amazing music,” he said. “And that combination, it’s no telling where it will go. And I feel like if someone really feels Kanye is insane, they’re crazy.”

Ross elaborates further about his relationship with West in his new book.

Recalling the time he visited West in Atlanta, Ross recalled how he believed the Donda artist’s run for US president “was for attention”.

“All of this [s***] was for attention, and it didn’t really matter if it was positive or negative attention because his brand grew either way,” Ross writes of West.

“That’s why he liked Donald Trump. That’s why he loved the Kardashians. It all made sense now.”

Kanye West at second Donda listening party (Apple Music)

West reportedly told Ross: “Tomorrow I might tweet that I don’t feel like being president anymore.”

The synopsis for Ross’s book states: “Despite adversity and setbacks, Ross held tight to his vision and never settled for anything less than greatness. Now, for the first time, he shares his secrets to success, offering his own life as a road map to readers looking to build their own empire.”

Ross explained that every one of his remarks about West, both verbal and written, is completely made with affection, and revealed he attended West’s Donda listening parties in Atlanta.

“It wasn’t about the actual sound, but the presentation,” Ross told USA Today. “That a young Black artist pulled this off, and to listen to his creativity, that was groundbreaking. I can’t not acknowledge it.”