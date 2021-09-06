Rickie Lee Reynolds, the guitarist for rock band Black Oak Arkansas, has died at the age of 72.

The musician’s daughter, Amber Lee, confirmed the news of his death on Facebook, as did Black Oak Arkansas star Sammy Seauphine.

She said that Reynolds had been admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 and then suffered from kidney failure and cardiac arrest, from which he died on Sunday (5 September).

“Unfortunately, this morning he suffered another cardiac arrest, which they were unable to resuscitate him from. We are all heartbroken by this massive loss, and the whole world feels colder and more empty without his presence among us,” wrote Lee.

“Please take a moment of silence today to remember all of the love he gave to the world, and take some time to give back some of those wonderful feelings that he gave us all in our times of need.”

Reynolds founded Black Oak Arkansas with original vocalist Ronnie Smith, fellow guitarists Stanley Knight and Harvey Jett, bassist Pat Daugherty and drummer Wayne Evans in 1963.

Black Oak Arkansas perform in Bracknell, Britain in 1975 (Andre Csillag/Shutterstock)

Jim Mangrum later replaced Smith as the band’s frontman, with Smith becoming stage manager.

Black Oak Arkansas won fans in the Sixties and Seventies with hit singles such as “Up”, “Hot Rod” and “When Electricity Came to Arkansas”.

Reynolds left the band in 1977 before rejoining the group in 1984 and continuing to tour with them.