Ricky Martin denies ‘disgusting’ claim he had sexual relationship with nephew

Ricky Martin has denied having any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew, who has filed a restraining order against the singer and accused him of domestic abuse.

After news emerged that Martin had been accused by his sister’s son, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, in Puerto Rico, Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer said: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

He said: “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

News about the restraining order against Martin had emerged earlier this month, but the order was filed anonymously.

According to US reports, the order states that the pair were in a relationship for seven months and broke up two months ago, but Martin allegedly did not accept the split and has been seen hanging around near the petitioner’s house on numerous occasions.

Reacting to the initial order, Martin had tweeted earlier this month to say that the allegations were “completely false” and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterises me”.

Ricky Martin (Getty Images for LARAS)

He added: “I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart.”

Crimes relating to incest in Puerto Rico can carry a sentence of up to 50 years.

A hearing in the case will take place on July 21, one week after Martin released his latest EP, Play.