Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ricky Martin denies ‘disgusting’ claim he had sexual relationship with nephew

A restraining order was filed against the singer earlier this month

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 16 July 2022 09:32
<p>Ricky Martin</p>

Ricky Martin

(Getty Images)

Ricky Martin has denied having any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew, who has filed a restraining order against the singer and accused him of domestic abuse.

After news emerged that Martin had been accused by his sister’s son, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, in Puerto Rico, Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer said: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

He said: “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

“We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

News about the restraining order against Martin had emerged earlier this month, but the order was filed anonymously.

Recommended

According to US reports, the order states that the pair were in a relationship for seven months and broke up two months ago, but Martin allegedly did not accept the split and has been seen hanging around near the petitioner’s house on numerous occasions.

Reacting to the initial order, Martin had tweeted earlier this month to say that the allegations were “completely false” and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterises me”.

Ricky Martin

(Getty Images for LARAS)

He added: “I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart.”

Crimes relating to incest in Puerto Rico can carry a sentence of up to 50 years.

A hearing in the case will take place on July 21, one week after Martin released his latest EP, Play.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in