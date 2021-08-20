Right Said Fred singer, Richard Fairbrass was hospitalised with Covid-19 after previously refusing to get vaccinated, it has emerged.

The 67-year-old musician was taken to hospital by ambulance last weekend after struggling to breathe. He spent four nights under observation before his condition improved and he returned home.

However Fairbrass, who has previously called the vaccine a “scam”, has doubled down on his views and told the MailOnline: “This vaccine is only for experimental use. I’m absolutely not going to have one now.”

Detailing his time with the virus, he said: “I’ve had a bit of Covid, it wasn’t too bad. I was a little breathless, I felt very tired.”

Fairbrass has previously attended anti-lockdown marches in London and regularly uses the band’s official Twitter account to publish anti-mask views.

Fairbrass’ comments have been contradicted by scientific evidence. Earlier this month, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said an estimated 22 million cases had been prevented thanks to the vaccine programme, along with an estimated 22 million cases.

The Public Health England data also says that 74 per cent of people admitted to hospital under 50 have not received their second or first jab.

Almost two-thirds of under fifties who have died recently did so without receiving either dose of vaccination.

You can read the latest about coronavirus in the UK here.