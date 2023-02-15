Backup dancer says she had no idea Rihanna was pregnant during Super Bowl rehearsals

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Backup dancer Luhnyae Campbell says she didn’t know Rihanna was pregnant even after spending a week with the singer during Super Bowl rehearsals.

“[Rihanna] came into rehearsals with big fur coats, or Fenty sets all the time – like the big sweatshirt ones,” the student at Arizona State University revealed in a TikTok video. “I was surprised, too.”

The dancer said that Rihanna’s principal dancers, who show up for “every tour, every event”, probably had an idea the Fenty Beauty founder was pregnant.

However, the halftime show was Campbell’s “first big gig” ever and there were too many dancers to meet the star one-on-one.

Campbell’s video has been viewed over 5m times on TikTok.

After her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (12 February), Rihanna confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child.

The “Diamonds” singer sparked speculation that she is pregnant again when she took to the stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For the occasion, Rihanna opted for a bright red jumpsuit, which was unzipped to show off a red bodysuit underneath. In addition to displaying what many suggested was a pregnancy bump, the singer was seen rubbing her stomach during the performance.

Rihanna’s principal dancers, who show up for “every tour, every event”, probably had an idea the Fenty Beauty founder was pregnant (AP)

Following the halftime show, a representative for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy speculation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer’s pregnancy news comes after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. The couple has not yet revealed the name of their son, with Rihanna previously blaming their busy schedules.

Prior to the pregnancy confirmation, television host Nate Burleson seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter, when he responded to a fan’s suggestion that the baby was Rihanna’s “surprise guest”.

Burleson spoke to Rihanna during the first episode of his podcast The Process with Nate Burleson earlier this week, during which she revealed that there would be a surprise guest during her performance.