Rihanna fans are celebrating after her homeland of Barbados declared the singer a national hero, as the Caribbean country became a republic.

Barbados has officially removed the Queen as its head of state and become a republic, 396 years after it was made part of the British Empire and 55 years after gaining independence from Britain.

Rihanna, who was born in Bridgetown, Barbados, was honoured in the presence of Prince Charles, Barbados prime minister Mia Motley, and new president Dame Sandra Mason, who represented the Queen as the island nation’s governor-general.

The “Diamonds” singer is the country’s 11th national hero, but only the second woman ever to receive the title, becoming The Right Honourable Robyn Rihanna Fenty during a ceremony last night.

Addressing the gathering, Motley said: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty may you continue to shine like a diamond.”

(Getty Images)

The fan’s singers flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages following the announcement, with one writing they could “literally cry” with happiness.

Another commended her journey from “badgirlriri” to “the right honourable” Rihanna.

“Rihanna’s career and life trajectory has been insanely incredible. Like I just can’t believe my sis is doing THIS Blessings, hard work, authenticity, and her advocating for herself…look at what Rihanna made,” one fan wrote on Twitter,

Another wrote that the singer has “stayed true to her roots” and deserves “every blessing that has come and will come her way.”

Here are some other reactions to Rihanna’s ascension to Barbados’s national hero:

One fan joked: “I heard that Rihanna just became queen of Barbados” with a GIF of the singer wearing a crown.