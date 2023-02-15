Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rihanna teases new album release: ‘It’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year’

Singer has largely been absent from the music scene for over seven years

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 15 February 2023 19:35
Comments
Pregnant Rihanna performs stunning Super Bowl half time show

Rihanna has offered fans an update on her highly anticipated next album, which she’s been hinting at for some time.

It’s been over seven years since the “Umbrella” singer released her last album Anti in 2016. In the years since, she’s developed her Fenty Beauty line and Savage Fenty clothing brand.

Fans, however, have gotten restless, begging her to drop new music. And with her recent return to music in the form of her halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl, fan desperation has only increased.

Rihanna once again addressed the elephant in the room in a new interview with British Vogue.

“I want it to be this year,” she said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

Recommended

“And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking,” she added, laughing.

Following her Super Bowl performance, she was questioned at a press conference about her feelings towards creating new music.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

(Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & )

“Musically, I’m feeling open,” she said at the time. “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating. Things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music that I’ve put out.”

Elsewhere in her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna revealed why she decided to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl after having turned down an invitation in 2019.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in