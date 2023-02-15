Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has offered fans an update on her highly anticipated next album, which she’s been hinting at for some time.

It’s been over seven years since the “Umbrella” singer released her last album Anti in 2016. In the years since, she’s developed her Fenty Beauty line and Savage Fenty clothing brand.

Fans, however, have gotten restless, begging her to drop new music. And with her recent return to music in the form of her halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl, fan desperation has only increased.

Rihanna once again addressed the elephant in the room in a new interview with British Vogue.

“I want it to be this year,” she said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.”

“And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking,” she added, laughing.

Following her Super Bowl performance, she was questioned at a press conference about her feelings towards creating new music.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna (Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & )

“Musically, I’m feeling open,” she said at the time. “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating. Things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music that I’ve put out.”

Elsewhere in her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna revealed why she decided to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl after having turned down an invitation in 2019.