Rihanna teases new album and says it’s ‘completely different’

Rihanna has teased new music and revealed that her new songs will sound very different from her previous projects.

Before the taping of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, the singer said: “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind.”

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” she added.

Rihanna hasn’t announced a release date yet for her new album.

The “Umbrella” singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also said that she has been experimenting music in the same way as fashion.

“I’m really experimenting music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different,” she said.

Rihanna at the Savage X Fenty Event (2021 Invision)

The singer’s fans have waited five years for the hitmaker to release new music in the wake of dropping Anti in 2016.

In 2020, the singer released a collaborative song, “Believe It”, with Canadian singer-songwriter PARTYNEXTDOOR, which topped many charts for consecutive months.

Previously, the nine-time Grammy winner, 33, has released songs with top artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, Eminem and Jay-Z.

While she hasn’t currently been delivering new music, the mogul has been working on other projects, including her lingerie line Savage x Fenty, and make-up and skincare brand Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show will air on Amazon Prime on 24 September and will include performances by Nas, Ricky Martin, Jasmine Sullivan, Daddy Yankee and Normani.

Supermodels and celebrities like Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, and Erykah Badu will make special appearances in the show.