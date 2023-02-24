Rihanna to perform Black Panther song at the Oscars

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna will perform at the Oscars next month, the producers of the awards show have announced.

The 35-year-old will take to the stage to sing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the ceremony on 12 March.

The song, which Rihanna created with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson, is up for Best Original Song, marking her first ever Oscar nomination.

The singer will go up against other major stars for the prize, including Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Mitski.

You can find the full list of nominees at the Oscars here.

This year, the 95th awards ceremony will be hosted by American presenter Jimmy Kimmel.

Rihanna is just off the back of a triumphant performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, where she also announced that she is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna performs at the Super Bowl halftime show (Getty Images)

During the performance, the Barbadian star was dressed all in red and elevated on a board to perform a 13-minute medley of some her top hits including “Umbrella”, “Only Girl (In The World)” and “Work”.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Rihanna’s father also found out about his daughter’s pregnancy at the Super Bowl show.

Ronald Fenty had flown to watch Rihanna perform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It was while his daughter was performing that he clocked her bump.

“Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!” Fenty recalled saying his fiancée during the halftime show.