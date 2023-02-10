Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna says that she has prepared many different versions of a setlist for her forthcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

The “Umbrella” singer is the headline performer at this year’s halftime show, which is taking place during the NFL’s flagship event on Sunday (12 February).

At a press conference for the halftime show on Thursday (9 February), Rihanna was asked about the forthcoming performance.

The singer admitted that “there are probably 39 different versions of the setlist right now”.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge,” she said. “That was the hardest, hardest part, deciding how to maximise 13 minutes... That’s what this show is going to be, it’s going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together.”

She explained: “You only have 13 minutes, that’s the challenge, so you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. It’s difficult – some songs we’ve had to lose because of that and that’s going to be OK. But I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.”

Rihanna last performed live seven years ago in 2016, after the release of her most recent album, Anti. Despite regular rumours that a new album is imminent, nothing has been released since.

Rihanna will return to the stage at the Super Bowl this week (Getty Images)

When asked about any potential new releases, the singer said she wanted to get “weird” with her new music.

“Musically, I’m feeling open,” she said. “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating. Things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music that I’ve put out.

“But I just want to play, I want to have fun. I want to have fun with music.”

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.