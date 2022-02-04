‘Here’s to a new chapter’: Rita Ora announces new BMG record deal that gives her control over masters
Pop singer tells fans she is ‘beyond excited’ to share new music with them
Rita Ora has signed a new record deal that gives her full ownership of any future master recordings.
The “Anywhere” singer, who was previously signed to Atlantic Records, has moved over to BMG in a global deal.
The 31-year-old said it felt “empowering” to know she was in control of her own music, as she announced the news on Instagram.
A “master” is the industry term for the original recording of a song or album, from which all other copies – for streams, CDs, downloads etc – are made.
“I am extremely grateful to get to do what I love, for all the special people I’ve been fortunate enough to work with and for my fans who are EVERYTHING to me – I do this all for you!” Ora said.
“I am beyond excited about the new music I've been working on and can't wait to share it with you all.”
Ora explained that BMG’s approach to artist ownership and control was “very much aligned” with her own.
She also thanked the “wonderful” team at Atlantic for helping her with her career to date, including reaching a record for the joint most Top 10 singles by a British solo female artist (13).
Despite being signed to Atlantic since 2016, Ora only released one album – Phoenix – with the label, which includes the singles “Your Song”, and “For You”, from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.
BMG's UK president of repertoire and marketing, Alistair Norbury, said he was “delighted” to welcome Ora.
As well as a music career, Ora has appeared in films and is currently a judge on popular TV series The Masked Singer UK.
Read The Independent’s recent interview with her here.
