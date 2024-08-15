Support truly

British hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks have announced that they are reforming to release new music.

The group, comprising Jordan Stephens and Harley Alexander-Sule, both 32, released two albums, Stereo Typical (2011) and Roaring 20s (2013), both of which peaked at No 5 on the UK charts.

Stephens and Alexander-Sule released their final record as a duo in 2015, a cover of “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, and have not recorded together since.

However, in an announcement shared on social media yesterday (14 August), Rizzle Kicks declared that they were “back”, and teased the release of new music.

“We’re back,” wrote the band on Instagram, alongside a video of Stephens and Alexander-Sule sitting on a sofa together.

Fans of the group reacted enthusiastically to the news on social media, with one person writing: “I have waited 10 years for this very day.”

“I have waited for this for SO long,” commented another.

“SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP MY CHILDHOOD IS BACK,” someone else remarked, while another person quipped: “This wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card but I’m not sad about it.”

Throughout the duo’s original run, Rizzle Kicks were best known for songs such as “Down with the Trumpets” and “Mama Do the Hump”.

After disbanding, Stephens and Alexander-Sule continued to release music and perform independently of each other.

Stephens has released music under the moniker Wildhood, as well as under his own name. His debut solo album, Let Me Die Inside You, was released in 2022.

Alexander-Sule has recorded under the name Jimi Charles Moody.

Both musicians have also enjoyed careers as actors, with Alexander-Sule appearing as a gang leader in The Guvnors and in the ITV crime series Unforgotten.

Stephens, meanwhile, has starred in the E4 drama series Glue, and in the Netflix series Feel Good, alongside creator-star Mae Martin.