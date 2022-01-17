Robbie Williams says a hit man was once hired to kill him

Robbie Williams has claimed a hitman was hired to kill him when he was at the top of his career.

On Sunday (16 January), the 47-year-old English singer told The Mirror that he had “a contract” put on him to “kill” him.

“I’ve never, ever said this, but I had a contract put on me to kill me. I’ve never said that publicly before,” Williams said. “It went away. I have friends. That stuff is the unseen stuff that happens when you become famous.”

The “Life Thru a Lens” singer added that he was “Michael Jackson-style famous” at one point in his life.

“I became famous when I was 17, doing a boy band when I was 16, the boy band took off,” Williams said. “When I was 21, I left, and then I had a solo career, sold 80 million albums, held the record for the most tickets sold in a day for a tour and blah, blah, blah…”

He continued by speaking about his struggle with anxiety and depression due to his “extreme success”.

“Extreme fame and extreme success meets with anxiety and depression and mental illness,” the Brit Award winner said. There’s a few levels of fame and what it does to you. The first one is f***.”

“There’s a couple more I can’t remember but the fourth one is ­acceptance. You sort of rally against your privacy being taken away from you and you rally against it by trying to be normal, trying to be normal but also I’m gonna be small so people don’t beat you up. Like, ‘I’m a d***head, don’t hurt me,’” Williams said.

Williams on stage in 2019 (Getty Images)

“I want to go to all the normal places I can’t go because people want to kill me. It takes a while to get to acceptance.”

Williams accepted that he doesn’t like “meeting strangers, but strangers want to meet me, and I feel really uncomfortable about it”.

“Thinking about it actually gives me anxiety. It’s a trigger,” he said.

In 2020, Williams released a Christmas song about surviving the festive season in the age of coronavirus.

The track, titled “Can’t Stop Christmas”, describes how everyone has had a “miserable year” and that it “feels like we’re at war”.

