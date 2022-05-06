Robbie Williams is returning to his home city of Stoke-on-Trent for one night only and there are still tickets available if you act fast.

The former Take That frontman, who now lives in Los Angeles, will be performing a charity gig at Vale Park, home to his favourite football team, Port Vale

Robbie will “run out” onto the Vale Park pitch on June , fulfilling a childhood dream to play on his local team’s hallowed ground, and he released 10,000 tickets to witness the action today (6 May)

All profits from ticket sales will be split equally between the Donna Louise hospice for children and young people, UNICEF UK and the HUBB Foundation.

Here’s everything you need to know about ticket sales so you can sing along to Angels with Robbie and thousands of other fans.

(PA)

How much do Robbie Williams tickets cost?

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website but they’re selling fast. The good news is that standing tickets on the pitch close to the stage are still available for £247.75 each.

If you prefer to have a seat, treat yourself to platinum seating in the lower stands from £278.90.

What are the best hotels near Vale Park Stadium?

If you don’t live close to the stadium, you can find some great value hotels in Stoke-on-Trent on Booking.com

As well as clean, modern hotels by all the major chains like DoubleTree by Hilton and Holiday Inn, there are boutique hotels like The Upper House, formerly owned by the Wedgewood family.

What charities are being supported?

The Donna Louise hospice for children and young people provides a lifeline to hundreds of families across Staffordshire and South East Cheshire who are facing every parent’s worst nightmare: the heart-breaking knowledge that they will almost certainly outlive their child. They provide specialist care and support services for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, due to illness or injury, from birth until they no longer need them.

The Hubb Foundation is a charity based in Robbie’s home city of Stoke-on-Trent and launched by Carol Shanahan, owner of Port Vale FC and software company Synectics Solutions. During school holiday periods the Hubb Foundation - working in partnership with the Port Vale Foundation Trust - organises supervised, fun indoor and outdoor activities for thousands of children across Stoke-on-Trent, as well as providing vital free meals.

Unicef UK is a cause close to Robbie’s heart as he’s been an ambassador since 2000. Robbie co-founded the hugely successful Soccer Aid for Unicef event which has so far raised over £38 million to support Unicef’s vital work around the world saving lives and helping children grow up happy, healthy and able to play.