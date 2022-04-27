Robbie Williams has revealed that he currently doesn’t “live anywhere” after selling all his properties.

The singer said that he and his wife Ayda Field, whom he’s been married to for 11 years, “haven’t got an abode right now” during a radio interview.

“We’re actually nowhere,” he told Australian DJs Kyle and Jackie O, adding: “We’ve pretty much sold everywhere.”

Williams continued: “We don’t live anywhere and we’re trying to figure it out.”

The “Rock DJ” singer previously lived in Wiltshire with Field and their four children: Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Colette, three and Beau, two. He sold the house for a reported £6.75m in January.

Speaking about his children, Williams said: “The four kids are constantly a Rubik’s Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out because if they are schooled then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place and if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem.”

Williams, who splits his time between the UK and US, also addressed rumours that Canadian rapper Drake purchased one of his properties for £35m, stating: “If it was true I would have signed a non-disclosure agreement with any Canadians that it happened with.”

Robbie Williams addressed rumours he sold his property to Drake (Getty Images)

The singer is currently shooting a biopic of his life, titled Better Man, in Australia.

“For a narcissist it’s a wonderful project because it’s all about me and my life,” he said of the film, which is being directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey.

Williams will play the older version of himself, with another iteration of the singer set to be played by a CGI monkey.