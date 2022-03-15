Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja sells artwork to raise funds for Ukraine victims

Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja is offering fans another chance to purchase limited-edition prints, which will help raise funds for victims of the Ukraine conflict.

“War in Ukraine. International Rescue Committee second print release. Due to the overwhelming support we are launching a second edition,” Del Naja wrote on Instagram.

Last week, the musician unveiled the artwork featured in a 14-day print sale, with all proceeds going towards the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.

Both prints are signed by Del Naja and come with 10 randomly selected hand-finished editions. Each one is priced at £150 plus VAT and will be available until 22 March.

Del Naja recently called out the UK government’s response to the growing number of refugees seeking help as they flee their war-torn home.

“DON’T WAVE FLAGS / WAVE VISAS,” he wrote in multiple messages to the Home Office last week.

Home secretary Priti Patel has come under heavy criticism in recent days, after it emerged that just 300 visas were issued out of a total of 17,700 family scheme applications for Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK.

The crisis had earlier been labelled Europe’s worst since the Second World War.

Patel was called out during Sunday’s (13 March) Bafta ceremony by actor and director Andy Serkis.

“A world-class director is a visionary empowered to change the world with a story that they are burning to tell,” he said, while introducing the award for Best Director.

“Bringing together and leading a huge family of supremely talented strangers on a difficult and chaotic journey, whilst hopefully creating an atmosphere that inspires inclusivity and values every single member of that family equally.

“So it is no surprise that Priti Patel on her debut feature ‘Hostile Environment’ found enormous problems.”

He added: “And that her follow-up movie ‘All refugees are welcome but some are more welcome than others’ is a complete nightmare.”