Rod Stewart cancels Australian tour due to Covid-19

Rod Stewart has cancelled his tour of Australia due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.
The 77-year-old singer was scheduled to play nine shows in March and April. However, rising case numbers as well as capacity limits of concert venues have led Stewart to postpone.
In a statement, Stewart said to his Australian fans: “My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to Australia as soon as the health situation permits.”
The singer behind hits such as “Maggie May”, and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” concluded by saying: “I’m absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we‘ll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed.”
While he has cancelled the Australian leg of his tour, Stewart will still be going on the road across the UK and America later this year in support of his latest album, The Tears of Hercules.
The UK leg of the tour starts in November in Liverpool and concludes in Newcastle just before Christmas.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies