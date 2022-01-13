Rod Stewart cancels Australian tour due to Covid-19

Rod Stewart has cancelled his tour of Australia due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The 77-year-old singer was scheduled to play nine shows in March and April. However, rising case numbers as well as capacity limits of concert venues have led Stewart to postpone.

In a statement, Stewart said to his Australian fans: “My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to Australia as soon as the health situation permits.”

The singer behind hits such as “Maggie May”, and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” concluded by saying: “I’m absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we‘ll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed.”

While he has cancelled the Australian leg of his tour, Stewart will still be going on the road across the UK and America later this year in support of his latest album, The Tears of Hercules.

The UK leg of the tour starts in November in Liverpool and concludes in Newcastle just before Christmas.