Rod Stewart has wrapped up his UK tour in Edinburgh with a surprise duet performed together with his 94-year-old sister, Mary.

On Monday night (10 July), the 78-year-old’s sister walked on stage to perform her brother’s 1975 track “Sailing” with him.

Stewart introduced his older sister as she walked on the stage at the Castle venue, announcing to the crowd : “This is my sister! 94!”

The duo then sang the song with their arms around one other as the audience cheered them on.

In a subsequent interview with The Mirror, the “Maggie May” singer described how much it meant for him to have his sister on stage with him.

“At 94, she’s on a rock ‘n’roll stage and loving it,” he said. “She has and continues to teach me about life.”

Stewart is the youngest of five children.

Last year, the “All for Love” singer announced the death of his brother Bob, who died aged 88 only two months after the death of their eldest brother Don who was 94.

“It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” Stewart wrote on Instagram in November 2022.

“I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob,” he wrote, calling his siblings “irreplaceable buddies”.

Stewart’s elder sister Peggy died in 1975 from multiple sclerosis. She was 40 years old.

(RSMX Concert Collection/YouTube)

With his Edinburgh show on Monday night (10 July), Stewart wrapped up his UK Global Hits Tour.

The six-date tour saw the singer perform in Edinburgh, Bristol, Hull, Durham, Northampton, and Plymouth.

Last month, Stewart’s performance at Plymouth’s Home Park stadium had reportedly been cut short due to an imposed curfew.

The musician reportedly “stormed” off stage after he was informed that he would not be allowed to play the final song in his set list.

In a statement shared on social media, however, Plymouth City Council said that neither the council nor the venue had asked Stewart to finish early.