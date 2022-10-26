Rod Stewart’s son Sean injured after being ‘hit by truck at red light’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rod Stewart’s son, Sean Stewart, has been injured after he was hit by a truck.

Sean, who is the son of Stewart and his first wife Alana, posted an Instagram Story on Monday (25 October) wearing a neck brace.

“I got hit by a truck at a red light. Hard out there on these streets,” read the caption across the image.

Sean has now posted an update in which he appears to be at home for “rest and recovery”.

The Instagram Story shows a close up image of him and his dog, with the caption: “Still in a lot of pain, got my best friend by my side #doggydoctor.”

He also posted the same image onto his main feed, writing: “My best friend always here for me... Be back for #grownupfridaynight after rest and recovery.”.

No further details about the incident or how it happened have been shared by Sean or Rod.

Sean’s parents Rod and Alana married in 1979 for five years, during which they also had Sean’s sister, Kimberly Stewart, together. Rod has eight children in total.

Sean has appeared in several reality TV series including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Hills: New Beginnings and Sons of Hollywood.

Recently, Rod made news after he rented a property in Berkshire to house a Ukrainian refugee family of seven who were forced to flee their home due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Stewart was introduced to the family during his activist work in the Ukraine-Russia war. He subsequently decided to rent and furnish the house for the family, reportedly pledging to pay their rent and bills for at least a year.