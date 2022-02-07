Roddy Ricch deletes social media profiles after receiving backlash over new song

Rapper Roddy Ricch has seemingly deleted his social media profiles after receiving backlash for a clip of his new song.

On Saturday (5 February), the 23-year-old Compton-born rapper shared a snippet of an unreleased song called “Out of My Mind.”

In the song, Ricch could be heard singing the chorus: “I been low, I been high/I been out my body, out my mind/When you take my soul, take yo’ time.”

Many fans of the rapper were disappointed by his new release.

“We need 2019 Roddy back cus wtf is this?” one fan wrote.

Another added: “It’s safe to say Roddy Ricch blew up before we could see his true potential.”

“We don’t need this on God,” another fan commented. “Keep it, I’m good.”

A couple of hours after sharing the snippet, Ricch returned to Instagram to speak about the criticism he received.

“Guess I’m a flop now [peace sign emoji],” he wrote in a store. “S*** crazy.”

Ricch’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were deactivated soon after that.

Since then, people have shown support for “The Box” rapper, with many condemning the ones who were “trying to put him down”.

“Roddy Ricch just need to get back on grind mode.. and it’s hard for artists to do after they’ve had hella success,” wrote DJ Akademiks.

Another fan added: “The Roddy snippet not even that bad. Y’all just doing too much as always.”

In 2020, Ricch was declared the “king of Apple Music” with the music platform’s most-streamed song and album of the year.

The rapper achieved the feat with his hit song “The Box” from his debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

In December 2021, Ricch released another album called LIVE LIFE FAST which had appearances from top rappers like Future, Gunna, Lil Baby and 21 Savage.

The Independent has contacted Ricch’s representatives for comment.