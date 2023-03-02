Roger Daltrey to headline Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concert series

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Roger Daltrey has been unveiled as the final headliner for the Teenage Cancer Trust’s historic annual Royal Albert Hall concert series.

The Who frontman will close out the cancer charity’s weeklong fundraising series on Sunday 26 March.

Daltrey will be joined by Friends of Teenage Cancer Trust’s Richard Ashcroft, special guest Joan Armatrading and Far From Saints, who will be performing live for the first time.

Other previously announced headliners include Underworld (Monday 20 March), Wet Leg (Wednesday 22 Mach), Jake Bugg (Thursday 23 March), The Courteeners (Friday 24 March) and Kasabian (25 March).

On Tuesday 21 March, the series will hold an evening of comedy featuring Alan Carr, Harry Hill, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh, Rosie Jones, Slim, Neil Delamere and Fatiha El-Ghorri.

In 2000, The Who kickstarted the concert series, which has raised millions of pounds for young people with cancer.

Last year’s 20th edition featured a once-in-a-lifetime acoustic show from The Who, as well as concerts by Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Yungblud, Madness and Don Broco.

Roger Daltrey (Getty Images)

Tickets for A Special Gala Evening of Music with Roger Daltrey and Friends of Teenage Cancer Trust, on 26 March, will go on sale on Friday 3 March at 9.30am GMT.

You can find additional line-up and ticketing information by visiting their website.

Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall will take place between 20 and 26 March.