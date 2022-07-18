Jump to content
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters says he is ‘far, far more important’ than Drake and The Weeknd

British musician hit out at the Toronto rappers

Annabel Nugent
Monday 18 July 2022 09:59
Comments
Roger Waters says David Gilmour 'thinks he owns Pink Floyd'

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters has said he is “far, far more important” than Drake and The Weeknd.

The 78-year-old’s comments came after the timing of The Weeknd’s concert in Toronto clashed with his own.

The Weeknd began his After Hours Til Dawn tour on 8 July, the same night as one of Waters’ shows.

The Weeknd’s show was ultimately postponed due to a Canada-wide power outage, while Waters’ still went ahead.

Speaking to The Globe and Mail, Waters expressed frustration after the interviewer told him that they were assigned to cover The Weeknd’s concert and not Waters’ s show.

He said: “I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is because I don’t listen to much music.

“People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

Waters, however, appeared to then diss both The Weeknd and Drake, another Toronto musician.

“And, by the way, with all due respect to The Weeknd or Drake or any of them. I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got,” he said.

“There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

Waters said he is “not trying to make a personal attack” on either of the artists.

His remarks about his fellow musicians have attracted mixed responses from fans, with some agreeing with the artist and others calling it “unnecessary” shade.

“I agree with him, but the average pop fan probably would not,” said one person on Twitter, with another writing: “Where is the lie?”

Someone else joked: “At least he’s humble.”

