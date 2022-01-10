Lost footage of The Rolling Stones’ infamous performance at the Californian Altamont festival in 1969 has been published by the Library of Congress.

It is not known who recorded the 26-minute silent film but it features snippets of the Stones performing, as well as several tense scenes of violence among the 300,000 strong crowd.

The concert is particularly noteworthy as it is believed to mark the end of the hippy era because of the violence at the festival.

During the Stones’ performance, a number of fans attempted to join them on stage. The Hells Angels, who were hired to provide security, then clashed with the fans. One festival-goer, Meredith Hunter was stabbed to death by Hells Angel member, Alan Passaro.

The Library of Congress commented on the footage within the context of the killing, saying: “It doesn’t add anything to our understanding.”

The uncovered film features an up-close view of the legendary rockers performing with Mick Jagger who is seen singing and dancing, as well as never-seen-before performances by Carlos Santana, Jefferson Airplane and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The footage of the festival was originally acquired by archivist Rick Perlinger in 1996. He claims he was left the film anonymously.

(Getty)

Gimme Shelter, a documentary about The Rolling Stones, previously depicted the performance, including the fatal stabbing.