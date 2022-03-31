The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary to be celebrated with new BBC documentary

The 60th anniversary of The Rolling Stones is set to be celebrated on the BBC with a brand new documentary.

The four part series, entitled My Life As A Rolling Stone, will profile Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts.

The series will feature new interviews with the band and use previously unseen archive footage from the BBC’s vault.

As Watts died last August he was unable to film new material, but his episode will feature old interviews and tributes from fellow musicians.

A number of guests have been announced to appear across the four episodes including Slash, Steven Tyler and Tina Turner.

In a statement, Joyce Smith, the manager for the band, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones with these four films which give fans around the world a new and fascinating look at the band.”

As well as the new documentary series, the BBC will also be making a number of past films available on iPlayer including Crossfire Hurricane and The Rolling Stones: Totally Stripped.

Frontman Mick Jagger has also recently announced a new solo single called “Strange Game”, which is set to be released 1 April.

(Getty Images)

The song will be the theme tune to Apple TV Plus series Slow Horses, which stars Gary Oldman, Jonathan Pryce and Kristin Scott Thomas.